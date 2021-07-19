Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Conor McGregor heaped praise on his 'incredible' cousin Keith Buckley after the Irishman's starring role in Bohemians' 3-0 win against Stjarnan.

The 29-year-old midfielder set up Liam Burt's goal and played a starring role in last Thursday's 3-1 victory as Keith Long's side comfortably outclassed their European rivals at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

And former UFC lightweight champion McGregor couldn't be much prouder of his cousin's achievements as he took to Facebook to post his appreciation on Thursday night.

He wrote: "My cousin, Keith Buckley! Captain of Bohs! Incredible!"

Speaking after the game, Long was full of praise with his side's performance after they reached the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Georgie Kelly gave the hosts the lead just before half-time, latching on to a wayward shot from Dawson Devoy before unleashing a corker of a right boot into the back of the net.

The Bohs striker then doubled his efforts shortly after the break before Liam Burt put the final nail in the coffin.

"It was a good performance, particularly second half. I thought we took the game to them," Long told RTE Sport. "It's a brilliant night for the club.

"We felt their strategy was to drop off, get bodies behind the ball. The question was, could we open them up?

"After the second goal, we never really looked back and could have got a few more. It’s a brilliant night for the club."

And Long was brimming with positivity about another brilliant Devoy display in which the 19-year-old shrugged off the robust challenges of several Stjarnan to deliver a Man-of-the-Match performance and remind the world why he is one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football.

"Dawson is a very level-headed young lad, nothing seems to faze him," he added. "The bigger the occasion, the bigger performance it would seem. He's got a big future ahead of him in the game.

"Controlling a game like that at 19 years of age, it only bodes well for his future.

"He’s an exciting talent and he’s ambitious. He wants to play at the highest level his ability will enable him. We are delighted to have him, and have him orchestrating the team."

McGregor, 33, is continuing his injury recovery while soaking up the Las Vegas sun. The Irish superstar is still smarting from his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 11 - in which he was carried out of the Octagon on a stretcher after just five minutes with a horrific leg injury.

