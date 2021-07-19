Fall Guys Season 5: Gameplay trailer launched

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 5 has now been revealed to the world and the excitement can now begin ahead of its imminent launch.

Mediatonic, the game's developers, have been working tirelessly over the last few months to bring the gaming community even more content for us to feast upon.

The battle royale franchise is moving on to its fifth season following an unexpected and eye-opening rise to fame after its release last year during the COVID-19 lockdown. Its appeal to families, bright graphical appearance and chaotic gameplay resounded with gamers and critics across the globe

Several new game modes and cosmetics are arriving with the jungle adventure theme this season, many of which will be included in the battle pass rewards. However, that wasn't all.

Fall Guys Season 5 Gameplay Trailer

While the latest gameplay was revealed during the world reveal trailer, it was later shared on Twitter by Mediatonic in a separate post as the game's developers aimed to showcase the latest rounds that have been added to the franchise.

As always, the latest Fall Guys season retained its turbulent and uncontrolled nature - with new rounds including Treetop Tumble, Stompin' Ground and Lost Temple.

There is a feeling of Indiana Jones about it, which we really approve of. Not only that but game modes will be introduced, with duos and trios making their Fall Guys debut.

We are super excited for yet more contact, carnage, pushing and shoving with your friends and rival players to take the biggest prize of all - the crown.

Here's to hoping the gameplay is equally as fun as it looks here!

