A rather amusing incident involving Charlotte Flair during the RAW Women’s Title Match at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view has led to some brilliant reactions on social media.

The incident occurred as Charlotte, who was up against Rhea Ripley in the title match, flipped the bird to fans inside the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Earlier that night, Becky ‘The Man’ Lynch, who has been taking time off from WWE while on maternity leave, had teased a return to the ring on social media.

She posted a picture of herself outside the Dickies Arena, where the event was taking place, with the caption: “Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match.”

After the conclusion of the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier in the night, fans speculated that ‘The Man’ might make her highly anticipated return during the Women’s Title match.

This prompted fans at the event to chant ”We Want Becky” during the match, leading to Charlotte responding by flipping the bird to the crowd.

The social media backlash came as WWE tried to censor the gesture, completely blacking out the screen for fans watching the event on the Peacock/WWE Network feed.

At the time, some fans thought that a wardrobe malfunction may have led to the screen blackout. However, when their feeds returned, fans watching the broadcast were greeted to Charlotte's middle finger salute to the crowd. Ultimately, WWE’s attempts to censure this gesture were a failure, with fans at home witnessing the obscenities anyways.

Fans have since been criticising WWE for the attempted censorship. Many are in disbelief that they even tried to black out the screen during the gesture to the crowd, especially considering that they used to show the obscenities of those such as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at length.

But the fans did end up coming around to the fight, with many cheering Charlotte to victory as she defeated Ripley with a vicious attack to her knee that won the bout.

As for Becky Lynch, it seems that fans might have to wait a little longer to see her in the WWE again. But with ‘The Man’ looking as fit as ever, fans can likely look forward to her return to the ring soon.

