Now that the dust has settled from the Euro's, fans will turn their focus to the fortunes of their favourite club sides.

Many have already begun their pre-season as they look to whip themselves into shape ahead of the upcoming campaign.

One particular club where a lot of hard work is going to be required however, is Arsenal.

The Gunners have endured a nightmare start to their pre-season, losing to Hibernian before scraping through to a draw with Rangers.

For the Emirates faithful, who last season watched their team slump to an eighth-place finish in the league and miss out on European competition completely, these early signs will have been very alarming.

While it is by no means a full strength side and pre-season form very rarely translates, there are still many wondering whether Mikel Arteta will see out the season.

However, there is some hope on the horizon. There is still a fair amount if time left in the transfer window and, should Arsenal land their reported targets, they could be right back up where they belong.

With a deal for Brighton defender Ben White looking all the more likely by the day, on top of links with Tammy Abraham and Ruben Neves, Arteta could be on the brink of building a very good side.

Add to that a fully fit Thomas Partey as well as an ever improving Bukayo Saka and we could see something akin to the Arsenal of old in the coming season.

So how exactly might they line up should Arteta have his dream transfer window and land all the targets on his wish-list?

Well, here at GiveMeSport we thought we'd have a go at naming that line-up.

Arsenal's potential line-up

Goalkeeper:

Keeping hold of Bernd Leno could be a tall order for Arsenal this summer but, if they can convince him to stay, it could represent a massive coup for the Gunners.

Defence:

While the defence by no means looks like a world-beating rearguard, the presence of White certainly bolsters it, while Tierney is only set to get better and better.

Midfield:

This is where it starts to get tasty for Arsenal. If Partey can stay fit and get a could run in the side, he should be able to provide the much-needed backbone to allow Emile Smith Rowe and current target Ruben Neves to thrive.

Attack:

Saka is only going to get better and better this season while the addition of Abraham could prove to be a tidy piece of business should get it over the line.

If Aubameyang can somehow find a way to get back to firing on all cylinders, then this is an Arsenal attack that could cause real headaches.

