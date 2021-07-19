Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the start of every major European league season just around the corner, the continent's biggest clubs are now keener than ever to bolster their squads ahead of the new campaign.

Having failed to lift the Ligue 1 trophy last term, Paris Saint-Germain have already made some eye-catching moves in this transfer window. The French giants have already secured the signatures of Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, together with Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, former Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and ex-Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi.

When you add those new recruits to the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria, it soon becomes clear that boss Mauricio Pochettino has an absolutely insane squad at his disposal.



The reality, though is that PSG don't just want to regain their domestic title. That, frankly, is the very least that will be expected of such a majestic line-up. Instead, they covet their first-ever Champions League crown.

So keen, in fact, are the Parisians to land that elusive honour that they could be on the verge of bringing in yet another huge name to the club.

According to L’Equipe, per a report in The Sun, PSG are hopeful of agreeing a sensational swap deal to sign Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Ronaldo, now 36 years old, has just a single season left on his deal in Turin - and the Old Lady could seemingly be tempted to allow their biggest star to depart - so long as Argentinian forward Mauro Icardi moves in the other direction.

Juventus have long been interested in Icardi. Their admiration for him is so well-known that as part of the 28-year-old's move to PSG from Inter in 2019 it is believed that the San Siro club inserted a 12m compensation clause should Icardi be sold on to another Serie A club.

Many pundits believe this was a deliberate ploy from Inter to try and sabotage any future move to Juventus. However, if the recent speculation turns out to be correct, then Simone Inzaghi's side may not get their way.

Despite the rumours, Juventus publically insist that they expect Ronaldo to remain part of their squad. The Champions League's all time record goalscorer is worth a small fortune to his current employer in merchandising revenue, which is a massive reason for them to hang on to him.

With that said, if Ronaldo decides that he wants to make the move, Juventus could do far worse than bag a player of Icardi's tremendous ability in return. We wait to see how this story develops.

