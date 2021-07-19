Coco Gauff: Could missing Tokyo Olympics be good for the teenage star?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Coco Gauff’s hopes of competing at her first-ever Olympics have ended after the US star tested positive for Covid-19.

The 17-year-old has made a rapid rise through the rankings in 2021, climbing to 25th in the world.

Her impressive form on all surfaces this year had made her a genuine contender to claim a medal in Tokyo, especially with the likes of Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Bianca Andreescu all withdrawing from the competition.

Posting on Twitter, the teenager emphasised how she was “so disappointed” to be missing out, but wished the rest of the US team the best of luck.

“It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future,” she said.

But is missing the Games this year the worst thing in the world for the American? Of course, the prospect of missing out on challenging for a gold medal is disappointing, especially considering the Olympics is widely considered tennis’ most prestigious tournament outside of the four Grand Slams.

Yet, given the unusual circumstances of this year’s tournament, with stringent regulations in place to combat the spread of coronavirus, some players have decided the tournament is simply not worth it.

Canada’s Dennis Shapavalov, who beat Andy Murray at Wimbledon earlier this month cited the restrictions imposed as his principal reason for withdrawing from the event.

“Being in the bubble again… this whole situation… Mentally I'm starting to go. It's not easy mentally for anybody,” he stressed.

With no family and no friends around her, the Olympics may have proved tough for someone as young as Gauff. Naomi Osaka’s absence from the French Open and Wimbledon has already proven how much of an impact tennis can have on an athlete’s mental health and this year’s Games will no doubt be a real struggle for many.

Aside from mentally, playing in Tokyo could have impacted Gauff physically as well. The American is young and yet to suffer a long term injury, but the tennis season is gruelling and there was no rest between the clay and grass court season this year.

When you take into account Gauff’s relatively deep runs at the two most recent Slams, the teenager is long overdue a rest anyway. Taking some time away from the game to recover and re-energise will only stand her in good stead ahead of her home major, the US Open, at the end of August.

There will be plenty more Olympics for Gauff without a doubt. Tokyo will not be her time, but at the Paris Games in 2024 the young prodigy will still only be 20 years old. In truth, her career is only just getting started.

