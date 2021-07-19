NKA 2K22: Will cross-play be available?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 is one of the most eagerly anticipated sports titles of 2021.

Plenty of questions are being asked about 2K Sports' latest edition of the successful virtual basketball franchise, in what will be the 17th version of the game under their umbrella.

One of those questions has been on the subject of cross-platform gameplay, which was effectively excluded from 2K21 with PC players receiving a version of the game that was virtually identical to 2K20.

That subject now appears to have been answered. ahead of its upcoming release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Read more: NBA 2K22: Release Date, Cover, Pre-Order, Trailer, PS4 and All You Need To Know

NBA 2K22 Cross-play

2K Games addressed concerns from gamers on the game's FAQ page, where two versions on the subject of cross-play were clarified.

There is a version of the game, the "Cross-Gen Dual Entitlement" that can be purchased, which will ensure that gamers will receive, for example, both copies on PS5 and PS4.

However, they confirmed that cross-play across other platforms would not be available, but attempted to reassure players that cross-progression in MyTEAM would be carried over across different generations of the same console family.

This will no doubt upset many gamers, especially those that have to pay extra as it is to purchase the PS5 version of the game, with the same going for Xbox players too.

It is a lot of money considering the next-gen consoles are notoriously difficult to get hold of as it is. The fact that no cross-play will be included will be a huge blow across the entire gaming community.

Technology has come a long way in the industry. This move feels like a step backwards and gamers are missing out due to gaming companies looking to cut corners and save money. Really poor.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News