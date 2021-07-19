NBA 2K22: PC Gamers Dealt Huge Blow Following FAQ Confirmation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

NBA 2K22 is on its way, but gamers who play on PC have been dealt a huge blow following FAQ confirmation that the game will be an old generation version and not the new one.

The basketball game only recently revealed an announcement trailer, as well as announcing who the cover stars for the game would be. This was a historic moment as one of the cover stars was Candace Parker and she is the first female basketball player to feature on the cover.

NBA 2K21 has been quite hit and miss, with some of it being praised, but with a fair amount also being criticized by gamers.

Hopefully NBA 2K22 will be a big hit, and meet expectations, otherwise the franchise could start to lose its popularity sooner rather than later.

PC Gamers Wanting To Play NBA 2K22 Dealt Huge Blow Following FAQ Confirmation

One of the good things that developers of the NBA 2k franchise (Visual Concepts) have done is talk to the gaming community and keep them updated to what is going on. They have done this by answering Frequently Asked Questions on their website.

One of the most asked questions has been around whether the versions of the games on PC and the Nintendo Switch will have old generation versions of the game or if they will move to the new generations of the game which are available on the PS5 and Xbox Series.

They answered this question by saying: “This is something the team is passionate about and will continue to investigate what is possible for the franchise in the future. For now, the focus was on assuring NBA 2K22 was optimized for the new consoles (PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S), while also making sure the experience remains fresh and innovative for players on other platforms.”

This is not the answer that fans would have wanted, as it basically states that the developers were not focusing on the other consoles, and didn’t really bother to think about the PC and Switch.

The fact that the PC will still have an older generation version of the game is a huge blow as they won’t be getting the best graphics, and therefore will be paying for a worse experience than those who buy it on the new generation consoles.

This could see many PC gamers choose to not buy the game, and if this did happen it would be completely understandable.

Hopefully, NBA2K start listening to their community in this aspect and bring out a new generation version of the game for PC players sooner rather than later.

