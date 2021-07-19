Apex Legends Season 10: Seer announced as newest legend

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The game's developers of Apex Legends have launched their first official trailer ahead of Season 10.

There has been great anticipation regarding the latest edition to the hugely successful first-person shooter and battle royale series, which has proved to be a worthy match for Epic Games' Fortnite.

Huge work has been put into Season 10 and Respawn have been busy providing us with all the build-up possible - and have released their first trailer ahead of EA Play Live in three days, thanks to the help of award-winning illustrator, animator and director Robert Valley, who is also known for his work on Tron: Uprising and Love, Death & Robots.

Read more: Apex Legends: Season 10: Release Date, Patch Notes, Legend, Trailer, Ranked Rewards, Battle Pass and Everything You Need To Know

Seer announced

Shrouded in mystery with an interesting birth, the touch of a butterfly and eyesight that can kill, Respawn revealed, with some fanfare, that Seer will be the newest legends to be added to the series.

Via EA's official website, they said: "With microdrones and an artist's eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can."

This could mean that players controlling Seer will have access to powers never seen before on Apex, which may force those coming up against this legend to readjust their tactics accordingly.

His backstory was explained in their trailer titled "Stories from the Outlands - "Metamorphosis", which is likely to be the official title of Season 10 like "Legacy" was for Season 9.

There is so much to look forward to and we only have a few more days to wait until EA Play Live comes around.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News