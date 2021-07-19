Daily Digest: US gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: US gymnast Kara Eaker tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Olympics, Leicester City announce new signing and Glasgow City appoint new interim head coach.

Female US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

US gymnast Kara Eaker has tested positive for Covid-19, while another member of the team has been identified as a close contact.

Eaker tested positive at the team’s training facilities in Inzai, her father confirmed to CNN but is not showing any symptoms so far.

The 18-year-old is serving as an alternate on the US team and has been fully vaccinated according to father Mark.

Both athletes have now been moved to a secure hotel to complete self-isolation with the rest of the gymnastics team relocated to the Athletes' Village in Tokyo.

The US Olympic Committee says they are unable to provide any more information at this time.

Jemma Purfield joins Leicester City on free transfer

Former Bristol City defender Jemma Purfield has joined newly promoted Women’s Super League side Leicester City on a free transfer.

Purfield joined Bristol in 2020 from Liverpool and made 27 appearances in all competitions last season, including the 2021 FA Women’s League Cup Final where City finished as runners up to Chelsea.

Speaking to BBC, the 24-year-old said: “I just can’t wait to get started. They’ve got some great players and so I’m looking forward to playing with them.”

Wasps unveil new logo for entire club

Wasps have revealed an updated version of their logo as part of a move to bring all elements of the club under one banner.

The men’s and women’s rugby teams, plus the academy, as well as the netball team and Wasps FC, will all adopt the new crest.

The new badge is far more simplified and sees a return of the four-legged Wasp and removal of the rugby ball backdrop to show the club is more than just rugby based.

Glasgow City appoint Grant Scott as interim head coach

Former Hibernian manager Grant Scoot has been appointed as interim head coach by Glasgow City until “later in the year.”

Scott won two domestic cup doubles while at Hibs and helped guide them into the Women’s Champions League.

Glasgow won their 14th successive league title last year and face Maltese side Birkirkara in the Champions League qualifying round semi-final next month.

Meanwhile, former Glasgow boss Scott Booth has joined Women’s Super League side Birmingham City as head coach.

Castleford and Featherstone Rovers secure big wins in Women’s Super League

Castleford and Featherstone Rovers both registered wins in the Women’s Super League against Warrington and Bradford respectively.

Tara Jane Stanley and Hollie-Mae Dodd both scored hat-tricks for Castleford as the Tigers ran out 48-12 winners.

Elsewhere, Jess Cortman and Brogan Churm each scored twice as the Rovers put on a fine second-half display to emerge as 42-12 victors.

The Tigers move up to fifth in the table with four wins from six games while Featherstone remain in ninth.

