Man United transfer news: Harry Maguire's perfect partner wants Old Trafford move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane wants to join Manchester United this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Raphael Varane?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man United have had direct contact with Madrid over the possible signing of Varane this summer and the clubs remain in talks, although negotiations are not at an advanced stage as it stands.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Manchester United are interested. That’s why Manchester United had direct contact with Real Madrid, but at the moment there is still no agreement between Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"They are talking but it is not yet at advanced stages. We have to see the final price that Madrid will ask for Varane because Manchester United are interested, they think personal terms won’t be an issue but now it’s time to see what Real Madrid are asking."

It now appears that the 28-year-old wants to join the Red Devils in the transfer window after ten years of service at the Bernabeu.

Enter here

What has Jan Aage Fjortoft said about Varane?

Fjortoft claims that Madrid defender Varane is keen to make the move to Man United this summer and suggests that the two sides need to come to an agreement to advance further with the proposed deal.

Transfer News LIVE: Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

The 28-year-old could be a smart acquisition for the Red Devils as he boasts a wealth of experience at the highest level, including 79 appearances for France and a World Cup medal to his name.

Varane to Man United is a DONE DEAL! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

How much could Varane cost Man United?

Last month, Manchester Evening News reported that United had submitted a bid of £50m for Varane. However, Los Blancos are reportedly holding out for a figure closer to £80m for the defender this summer.

The report suggested that the Red Devils are reluctant to meet Madrid’s asking price, particularly as the France international is set to be available for free next year upon the expiry of his contract.

More recently, however, The Athletic have claimed that United believe they could eventually sign Varane for as little as £40m if they agree a deal closer to the transfer deadline.

1 of 12 How many times has Raphael Varane won the Champions League during his time at Real Madrid? 4 2 5 7

Are Maguire and Varane the perfect partnership?

Arguably yes.

Maguire is better at attacking the ball in the defensive third as according to WhoScored, he won four aerial duels per game in the 2020/21 Premier League season – Varane won just 2.4 each match in La Liga.

The England international is also accomplished at carrying the ball from defence into midfield and is composed in possession as he showed for England at the European Championships this summer with a pass completion rate of 89.5%.

However, Varane possesses more natural speed than Maguire and has the athleticism to cover him, should the United captain be caught out of possession further up the field.

He's pretty handy on the ball as well with a pass completion rate of 89.6% in La Liga this season.

Therefore, they could be the perfect partnership at the heart of the Red Devils' backline, complimenting each other's defensive strengths while giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side control of possession from the base of the team.

News Now - Sport News