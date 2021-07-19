Leeds Transfer News: "Exceptional" 17-goal star on radar

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds are eyeing a move for Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, according to The Sun on Sunday (18/07, page 61).

What's the latest transfer news involving Danjuma?

The 24-year-old has caught the eye of a host of Premier League clubs, with West Ham and Leicester also interested in securing his services.

Bournemouth clearly rate him highly as well as they have slapped a £35m price-tag on the Dutch international, indicating that it will take a significant bid for the Cherries to let him go this summer.

What were Danjuma's stats in 2020/21?

Danjuma suffered multiple injury setbacks in his maiden campaign in England in 2019/20 but he was able to show exactly what he can do last term.

During the regular Championship season, he scored 15 goals in 33 matches to seal Bournemouth's place in the play-offs. He then added a further two goals in the play-off semi-final against Brentford to take his tally for the season to 17, but it was not enough as his side were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by the Bees.

Danjuma's efforts were noted by the club's fans, as he received Bournemouth's supporters' Player of the Season Award in May, earning 40% of the vote.

What did Woodgate say about Danjuma?

Jonathan Woodgate took charge of Bournemouth for the final months of the Championship season, and back in April he heaped praise on Danjuma for the stunning impact that he has made at the Vitality Stadium over the past year.

Speaking on The Official EFL Podcast, Woodgate said of Danjuma: “He’s an exceptional player, in a really good place at the minute, Arnie. He’s another one who I’ve always done a lot of work on him at his previous clubs, so I knew all about him coming into this role, I knew what type of player he was.

“I know last season that he didn’t really get a run in the Premier League and he maybe found it a bit difficult to get game time, but this season he’s been outstanding. I can only talk of what he’s done under my reign, but at the minute, he’s playing some exceptional football, and what else he is doing is working for the team."

Would Danjuma be a good signing for Leeds?

The numbers do not lie - Danjuma has just had a brilliant season at Bournemouth. The question is: should Leeds pay £35m for him?

Danjuma's performances over the past year have suggested that he is capable of cutting it in a higher division but £35m is a lot of money for a player who has previously only played in the Premier League on 14 occasions. In fact, it would be a record transfer fee for Leeds.

Given that Leeds already have the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison in wide positions, who registered 31 goal contributions between them last season, it seems that Leeds are not in desperate need of bringing in a winger this summer, so they should not pay over the odds for Danjuma.

If they can lower Bournemouth's asking price, then it may be a deal worth pursuing. However, if Bournemouth refuse to budge, Leeds should consider focusing their attention elsewhere.

