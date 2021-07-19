Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Gilbert Burns is gunning for Kamaru Usman after defeating Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

The top-ranked welterweight contender, who is trained by renowned coach Henri Hooft at Usman's former gym Sanford MMA in Florida, fell short in his first world title attempt against the reigning UFC welterweight champion at the UFC Apex in February of last year.

Up to then he had been on the up and now, after a straightforward 20th professional win from his last 24 outings, against the American 'Wonderboy' at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, Burns wants to set the record straight and step into the Octagon with Usman again.

The 34-year-old has also refused to rule out the possibility that he could get into the cage against Leon Edwards or Jorge Masvidal as the Brazilian believes he's one win away from being right back into a title shot.

Burns told TMZ: “I want the one that will get me a clear way to the title.

"If that’s Leon Edwards, that’s the one that I want.

"If I need two more fights, give me Masvidal now and give me Leon Edwards later.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I want to fight everyone in that division.

"Every top opponent I want to face. I still have a dream match with Colby [Covington]. I still want a rematch with Kamaru.

"I want to beat Masvidal, I want to beat Nate Diaz, I want to beat Leon Edwards, I want to beat every single guy, especially a tough one in that division.

"It’s no pressure, it’s just that if you want to fight for the title, you have to beat this guy, that’s the next guy.

"And I do believe it will be between Leon and Masvidal for my next fight.”

Thompson described his decision loss to Burns at UFC 264 in Las Vegas as a 'disappointing' loss.

The 38-year-old feels Burns should be credited for taking him down 'every round' but the karateka also feels that he 'should've went out there and did my thing.'

“I feel good, I feel good - I think during this fight, in camp, you’re so working on defending the takedown; not getting taken to the ground, not letting this guy get you down, when I should’ve just went out there and did my thing," said Thompson (via his YouTube channel).

"I believe, and I’m being honest, I'm being honest with the fans and with you, you know, I felt I was more worried about how he was going to take me down, because I wasn’t really sure.

"I’ve seen him do different takedowns before, and I was expecting this guy at some point to fake the takedown and try and just come up with an uppercut or overhand right, you know, fake me out, when I should've just went out there and just put it on him, you know what I mean, put it on him.

"But that's one of the things you have to worry about; it's like Demian Maia, it's a boring fight, but you've got to be so aware of not letting this guy get in on your leg, which he did, he took me down every round.

“I didn’t realise how strong this guy was gonna be. Everybody in the UFC is strong, but when it comes to holding you down? In the first round, he ended up taking me down, he tried to advance, which allowed me to scramble back up to my feet. Second and third round, he was just like, I'm just going to hold on to you.”

