West Ham transfer news: Irons make approach for Barcelona talent

West Ham are interested in signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan, as reported by journalist Ekrem Konur.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lenglet?

It has been reported that West Ham have held talks with the Spanish giants over bringing Lenglet to east London on a temporary basis this summer. Premier League rivals Everton are also believed to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Lenglet only signed a new deal at the Nou Camp last year, and has five years remaining on his current deal but it is understood that Barcelona have not ruled out letting him leave on loan in the coming weeks.

What were Lenglet's stats in 2020/21?

Lenglet had a difficult 2020/21 campaign despite being a regular starter for Ronald Koeman's men.

The 6 foot 1 centre-back started 29 La Liga games but was sent off twice, with both of his dismissals coming against Celta Vigo.

According to WhoScored, he ranked 18th amongst his teammates when it came to game ratings, as he received an average score of just 6.59. This was down from his average mark of 6.90 in the 2019/20 La Liga season.

How did Lenglet perform at Euro 2020?

Although he struggled at club level last season, Lenglet was still called up for France's squad for Euro 2020. However, it is fair to say that his tournament did not go to plan.

Having sat on the bench throughout the group stages, Lenglet was handed a starting berth when France faced Switzerland in the last 16.

He endured a nightmare start to the game as he was beaten in the air by Haris Seferovic for Switzerland's opening goal. France were on the back foot throughout the first half, leading to Lenglet being hauled off at half time in what was his only appearance of the competition.

Could Lenglet make a positive impact at West Ham?

If Lenglet continues his form of the past year then this might not be the smartest move by the Irons. He has hardly covered himself in the glory in recent times, and his performance against Switzerland was particularly concerning.

However, Lenglet has shown his class in previous campaigns. There is a reason that he was signed by Barcelona for over £32m from Sevilla in 2018, and that he has 13 caps at international level for the reigning world champions. On his day, he is a high-class defender.

He seems to have suffered from a lack of confidence over the past 12 months but a change of scenery may do him good, and if he can rediscover his best form he could go on to make a positive impact for David Moyes' side in the Premier League next season.

