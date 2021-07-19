Wolves transfer news: Premier League club chasing attacker compared to Ronaldo

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolves are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news involving Leao?

Wolves already have a strong Portuguese contingent, as they have the likes of Joao Moutinho, Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto in their ranks.

They are now linked with adding another Portuguese player to their squad in the shape of Leao, and they have reportedly held discussions with the Italian giants about bringing the 22-year-old over to the Premier League.

What is Milan's stance on Leao?

It appears that Milan could sell either Leao or Jens Petter Hauge in the current transfer window but not both players.

As things stand, Hauge seems to be the likelier of the two to leave, as he is attracting interest from the Bundesliga. However, Milan's €15m (£12.9) asking price has not been met so far, which could lead to them opting to offload Leao instead, which could work to Wolves' advantage.

What's been said about Leao?

Tiago Fernandes coached Leao during his time at Sporting Lisbon, prior to the youngster moving on to Lille in 2018.

A year later, the 6 foot 2 star was snapped up by Milan, and at that point, Fernandes expected the attacker to go on and thrive at the highest level.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb in August 2019, Fernandes compared Leao to the Brazilian Ronaldo, and claimed that he was capable for playing for any top club in Europe.

Fernandes said: "He reminds me of Ronaldo, the 'Phenomenon', for speed, technique and quality in the decisive part of the action.

"Rafael has the talent to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​all the best European clubs."

Would he suit Wolves' style of play?

Leao was not the first name on the Milan teamsheet in 2020/21, as he was limited to 22 starts in Serie A but he did still score six goals and provide six assists in the top-flight to show his undoubted potential.

He has not come close to replicating the feats of Ronaldo in the early stages of his career, but his attributes could really suit Wolves' style of play if he does make a switch to Molineux this summer.

Wolves have largely relied on being effective on the counter-attack since their return to the top-flight three years ago. As Fernandes mentions, Leao is known for his speed, which could be a major asset for Wolves if they continue to play on the break under new manager Bruno Lage.

Leao is capable of playing up front or from the left wing, and the latter position may be the perfect role for him at Wolves. Playing on the opposite flank to Adama Traore, the pair would likely be able to cause opponents big problems down the wings with their pace, and this could make Wolves a very exciting side to watch next season.

