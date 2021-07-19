Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Terence Crawford could not resist a cheeky dig at Jermell Charlo following his controversial draw with Brian Castano in San Antonio on Saturday.

It looked almost certain that Argentinian 'El Boxi' Castano (17-0-2, 12 KOs) was on course to deliver a stunning upset and capture the WBC, WBA and IBC super-welterweight titles in style as well as maintain his unbeaten record.

However, the fight was controversially awarded a split-decision draw, with judge Nelson Vazquez bizarrely scoring it 117-111 in favour of American 'Iron Man' Charlo (34-1-1, 18 KOs).

The result was met by a loud chorus of boos from boxing fans in the AT&T Center.

1 of 20 Where was Manny Pacquiao born? Manila Kibawe General Santos Quezon City

"A draw isn't what I wanted to hear," Charlo said in his post-fight interview.

"I won this fight. I hurt him a lot more. My power is serious. I had him in trouble in the second and 10th rounds.

"This is my first time experiencing something like this. This comes with boxing - wins, losses and draws."

Unsurprisingly, Castano disagreed with Charlo's assessment, as he felt he had done enough to deserve the victory.

"I won the fight, there were some rounds that he hit me hard, but I won the fight," he said.

The result means that Charlo has lost his three-fight winning streak - and Crawford made reference to the latest judging controversy with a tongue-in-cheek tweet.

He wrote on Twitter: “I been gone for a min but @TwinCharlo last night is the reason you not on the p4p list sir. Gotta do better."

But Twitter user @East_Texan86 questioned Crawford's criticism, saying he should keep his mouth shut because he hasn't fought anyone of any note.

He tweeted: "Charlo fights Castano for undisputed you fought weak ass Indongo....see the difference?"

The American superstar hit back, saying: "Yeah I do one had 3 belts and beat two champions back to back in they hometown to get this belts one just had one you right I do see the difference."

In another tweet, he wrote: "He good but before the fight you see how nobody gave him a chance now they calling him the best in the division."

He added: "If that’s all I’m fighting I’m show making it look easy."

Speaking to Complex on Friday, Charlo lashed out at the media complaining about favouritism towards certain athletes while citing Gervonta Davis' recent victory over Mario Barrios.

He said: “You have some guys on the pound-for-pound list, high up, that haven’t fought in two years. That’s why I can’t even care about the pound-for-pound list. My mind is set on my goals and trying to get this victory this weekend and let my hands fly.”

“I’m like not really interested in the pound-for-pound list because I don’t even know who operates or makes this list. It’s just weird to talk about something that’s not even a real thing.

“Bro, Gervonta Davis just fought and they didn’t put him on the pound-for-pound list. He just won and beat somebody in a different weight class and they didn’t give him nothing. Man, I don’t care about that list.”

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Date, Venue, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds, Stats And Everything You Need To Know

News Now - Sport News