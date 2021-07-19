Footage re-emerges of one-touch Real Madrid team goal that's so stunning it's gone viral

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Synonymous with the European Cup, Real Madrid are a winning machine.

Arguably the biggest club in world football, Los Blancos have boasted some of the most iconic legends of all time, lifting the top prize in European football a stunning 13 times to go along with their 34 La Liga triumphs, 19 Copa Del Ray victories and 4 Club World Cup wins.

What they are not always so easily associated with, however, is free-flowing football. Indeed, even at their most recent best, the run that saw Zinedine Zidane secure the Champions League on three consecutive occasions, it's hard to argue that they were ever the best on the continent, Cristiano Ronaldo's goals aside.

In the grand scheme of things, that may not particularly matter to a club whose mantra appears to be 'win at all costs' and it is perhaps exacerbated by their intense rivalry with Barcelona and all of their philosophical ideals.

Still, it would be churlish to blindly pit them against their rivals on solely that basis alone. Frankly, the money they've spent on players over the years will occasionally throw up great teams capable of stringing together stunning passages of play.

As you can see in the video below, the Santiago Bernabeu has played host to some wonderfully incisive and exciting attacking football.

Posted by @MyGreatest11, a clip of Ruud van Nistelrooy emphatically finishing off a one-touch counter-attack has emerged.

Started by Michel Salgado, continued by the great Dutch striker, before Mahamadou Diarra, Gonzalo Higuain, Robinho, Fernando Gago and Miguel Torres work the ball with a delicate ease to van Nistelrooy before he unleashes a volley of such force, the opposition goalkeeper is beaten before it leaves his boot.

It's not just Barcelona who can toy with teams.

