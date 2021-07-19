Liverpool transfer news: Lengthy agent talks over £30m teenager who idolises Paul Pogba

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool have made contact with Eduardo Camavinga’s agent ahead of a proposed move to the Reds this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Eduardo Camavinga?

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Man United are in pole position to sign Rennes midfielder Camavinga who could cost the Red Devils as much as €35m (£30m) this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “At the moment, Manchester United are the frontrunners in the Eduardo Camavinga race.

“It’s still open because Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Camavinga, and so are many clubs in Europe as he’s out of contract in one year. From what I’m told, Rennes would be prepared to negotiate around €30-35m (£25.7m-£30m) for Camavinga.”

It now appears that Liverpool have also joined the race for the rising star as United have prioritised sealing deals for other targets.

Enter here

Are Liverpool now interested in signing Camavinga?

Anfield Central claim that Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Rennes midfielder Camavinga in the transfer window. The Merseyside outfit are seriously considering him as a target this summer after a lengthy phone call with his agent, which was described as 'long' and 'fruitful'.

Transfer News LIVE: Guehi joins Palace, Chelsea shift focus to Lewandowski

The report suggests that Man United are preoccupied with working on a deal for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane which gives the Reds a small window of opportunity in their efforts to sign the 18-year-old.

Is Saul Niguez's potential move to Liverpool OFF already? Find out on The Football Terrace...

What has Camavinga said about Paul Pogba?

The France international has previously waxed lyrical over his compatriot Paul Pogba and claimed he is a very good player with great qualities, although the midfielder rejected the idea of comparisons between the pair.

As per Goal in 2020, Camavinga said, "I'm inspired by Paul Pogba. He's a very good player with great qualities. He proved it in the French team, just look what he did: world champion. But I don't really like comparisons."

1 of 15 How much did Liverpool pay Newcastle United for Andy Carroll? £50m £40m £35m £20m

Would Camavinga start for Liverpool?

Camavinga's ability and potential is undeniable. From making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2019, the teenager has already earned three caps for France at senior level and is now a prime target for some of the biggest clubs in Europe. He's clearly a talent on the rise and looks set for a really bright future.

That being said, whether he'd walk into Liverpool's starting XI is another matter entirely. It's likely the trio of Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho would all start ahead of the French youngster if he were to join Liverpool’s ranks next term as they are more experienced and trusted options for Jurgen Klopp.

He would be a useful squad option for cup games, substitute appearances and periods where Liverpool have a built-up schedule, however he's still only played a full ninety minutes on 45 occasions throughout his senior career and that will be a factor in a squad as proven and experienced as Liverpool's.

That being said, acquiring his services now would guarantee Klopp the services of one of the brightest emerging midfield talents around for potentially the next decade.

News Now - Sport News