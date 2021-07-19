Man United transfer news: £100k p/w player offered to Barcelona

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona were offered the chance to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Donny van de Beek?

Recent reports from 90min claimed that Arsenal have made contact with Man United to understand the availability of midfielder van de Beek and have been asked to be kept in the loop regarding changes to his future.

Although, famed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently rebuffed these claims and suggested that speculation over the Gunners' interest are untrue.

According to Salary Sport, the 24-year-old is currently earning a weekly wage of £110,000 until June 2025.

It now appears that van de Beek's services had been offered to one of Europe's biggest clubs, as the out of favour midfielder's future at Old Trafford seems more and more uncertain.

Enter here

Have Barcelona been offered van de Beek?

Mundo Deportivo claim that van de Beek was offered to Barcelona after the Spanish side failed to sign former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The European giants were reportedly approached with an offer to sign the Dutchman, however it remains unclear whether that was by United or van de Beek's representatives. The prospect of a one-season loan was also mentioned in the report.

Transfer News LIVE: Lokonga joins Arsenal, Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

The report suggests that Barcelona studied whether including Samuel Umtiti in a potential swap deal for the 24-year-old could be an option, however it now appears that United are pursing Real Madrid's Raphael Varane at centre-back.

Varane to Man United is a DONE DEAL! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

How has van de Beek fared at United?

Van de Beek barely featured in the Premier League for Man United last season, which makes it difficult to be too critical of the midfielder as his opportunities were few and far between.

The Dutchman made just four starts in England's top flight - equating to just 515 minutes of football. Van de Beek struggled in his limited appearances in the 2020/21 league campaign as he received a WhoScored rating of just 6.35.

The 24-year-old seemingly failed to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer based on his lack of gametime last term and unless the Norwegian plans to use him more frequently in the 2021/22 campaign, then the player should be sold for his own benefit and to earn the club funds to spend in other areas of the squad.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

Could there be room for him in the starting XI next season?

Arguably yes.

If Paul Pogba were to leave Man United this summer then van de Beek could still be become part of the starting XI next season.

Recent reports from Romano claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are keen on bringing the France international back to his home country, although United are not ready to give up hope of Pogba extending his stay with the Red Devils.

Should Solskjaer switch to a formation with three central midfielders next term, van de Beek could get into the side in Pogba's absence, as last season's 4-2-3-1 system meant that he wasn't perfectly suited to any role in the lineup given that he is predominantly a box to box option.

News Now - Sport News