Gareth Bale has little left to prove at Real Madrid and, if the great Welsh forward has done anything over the last few years, it's been to cement himself as a man who does not care what anybody thinks.

Whether or not you agree with some of his behavior towards the end of his initial spell in the Spanish capital as he held up the infamous 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.' flag, or joked around on the substitutes bench, Bale has proven he is not always willing to toe the party line of an elite footballer, always acting in the most bland ways imaginable when it's clear something is going on behind the scenes.

So, it seems reasonable to assume that his career might not exactly pan out the way many would have expected it to.

From suggestions he could retire from club football to focus on international duties or even give up the game altogether in order to pursue a new dawn as a professional golfer, the 32-year-old's future is always a hotly-debated subject.

While it's hard to predict exactly what will happen to a man who so clearly endures a difficult relationship with a club who have desperately tried to move him on, OddsChecker seem to believe they've got an idea as to where he might end up.

Indeed, they have Championship side Cardiff City as the favourites to land Bale this summer.

Although his country's record-goalscorer has never actually played for a Welsh club, he has spoken of his support for the club and even aimed a slight dig at bitter rivals Swansea, claiming his hometown heroes were a bigger club by virtue of the fact they had won the FA Cup.

According to OddsChecker, Cardiff are odds-on (11/8) to sign perhaps the most talented player to ever be born in the city, with any side in Major League Soccer second-favourites (13/2).

You can see the full list below.

Cardiff City: 11/8

Any MLS side: 13/2

Tottenham: 8/1

Inter Miami: 10/1

Any Chinese Super League side: 16/1

Chelsea: 20/1

PSG: 20/1

Manchester United: 25/1

Bayern Munich: 33/1

Man City: 50/1

Bale has previously suggested news of his next move would cause 'chaos'. A return to Championship football, some 14 years after he left it, certainly would do that.

