West Ham United quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Irons players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United will be looking to build upon the success that they achieved in the top-flight last season when they kick-off their upcoming campaign against Newcastle United next month.

Set to feature in the Europa League later this year, it will be fascinating to see whether the Hammers are able to progress in this particular competition.

One of the players who is likely to feature on a regular basis for the Irons later this year is midfielder Declan Rice.

Having helped England reach the Euro 2020 final this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the defensive midfielder continues to develop as a player under the guidance of David Moyes if he opts to stay at the London Stadium.

The latest in a long line of players who have managed to establish themselves at this level after graduating from West Ham's academy, Rice has excelled in the number 41 shirt.

Whether he sticks with this particular number for the rest of his club career or decides to swap it for a more traditional jersey remains to be seen.

Enter Giveaway

One of the individuals who is set to change shirts next season at West Ham is Pablo Fornals.

As confirmed by the club's official website, the Spaniard is set to wear the number eight shirt for the Irons after donning number 18 during the previous campaign.

Fornals will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Teddy Sheringham, Scott Parker and Trevor Sinclair who all produced memorable moments for the club in this particular jersey.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your West Ham knowledge by asking you to match up these past and present players with their respective shirt numbers.

Will you get 12 out of 12?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Hammers fans!

1 of 12 What shirt number does Michail Antonio wear for West Ham United? 29 30 11 7

News Now - Sport News