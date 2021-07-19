Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On a day when new contenders emerged at bantamweight, lightweight, and strawweight there were plenty more talking points in the UFC.

While Islam Makhachev established himself as a legitimate threat at 155 pounds, here are five things you may have missed on Saturday night.

'Cupcake' makes a successful return to the Octagon

Returning to the UFC for the first time in almost five years, Miesha Tate rolled back the years as she stopped veteran MMA fighter Marion Reneau on Saturday - the 34-year-old American icon's first UFC win since 2016.

Speaking after the fight, Tate had a message for the rest of the 135-pound division following her fight at UFC Vegas 31 while admitting that she's open to a rematch against Holly Holm.

“They’re all fair game; they can all get it, respectfully,” said Tate, whose record now stands at 19-7 with 11 stoppages and seven losses. “I expect them to come out of the woodwork. I think a second fight with Holly, it’d be great.

“There’s a lot of women in the division, so name them all. I don’t know where I’ll come in the rankings right now, but you know I’m never one to say I deserve this or that. I understand I have to continue to climb.

"But whoever’s name is on that list to get to the top, that’s fine with me, and I’m sure Holly and I, I have no doubt about it, her and I will fight again.”

Mateusz Gamrot impresses against Jeremy Stephens

Mateusz Gamrot continued to build up steam as he stole the show against Jeremy Stephens at the UFC Apex.

The former KSW lightweight champion proved to be too quick and powerful for 'Lil Heathen', who was forced to tap out at 1:05 of the first round.

Stephens, whose winless streak extended to six fights, suffered his first submission loss since 2009.

Rodolfo Vieira exorcises his demons

Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Rodolfo Vieira bounced back from the first defeat of his career almost a year-and-a-half-ago by turning in an utterly dominant performance against Dustin Stoltzfus.

'The Black Belt Hunter' showed off his new and improved cardio, landing three out of four takedown attempts, before submitting him via rear-naked choke at 1:54 of the third round.

Vieira's submission also earned him an extra $50,000 as he took home one of four 'Performance of the Night' bonuses.

Amanda Lemos has the potential to be a real handful at 115 pounds

While most of the focus was on Tate, Amanda Lemos earlier sent out a message to the entire strawweight division with a technical knockout of Montserrat Ruiz.

“I don’t know why two top-five opponents refused to face me, but I’m here. I’m waiting. I want to fight, no matter who my opponent is," said Lemos, who is now 10-1 in her career with seven knockouts and one draw. "If they didn’t want to face me now, there will be a time when they won’t be able to run away from me.

“I want to face Tecia Torres or Michelle Waterson. Any of these two, I’m ready. My goal is to continue getting knockouts and submissions and be the champion. This is my goal. Sooner or later, I’m going to be the champion.”

Billy Quarantillo comes out firing

Billy Quarantillo proved that any concerns about him fighting at the top level are severely misplaced after he put in a punch-perfect display against Gabriel Benitez.

The Dana White's Contender Series alumni scored an early knockdown, out-striking 'Moggly' Benitez, before putting him away with strikes from back control late in the third round.

