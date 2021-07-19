Man United transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti wants Old Trafford man at Real Madrid

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to AS, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot to Spain’s capital this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Diogo Dalot?

Spanish news outlet AS claim that Real Madrid are closely following Dalot’s situation at Man United as Ancelotti is keen on signing the 22-year-old.

The report suggests that the Italian manager had recommended the defender to Everton during his stint as head coach at the Toffees and is now looking at bringing the right-back to the Bernabeu.

However, it appears that convincing the Red Devils to sell the Portugal international could be somewhat difficult in the transfer window.

Enter here

Does Solskjaer want Dalot to leave?

AS reveal that Man United are keen to enter the new season with Dalot as part of their defensive ranks and are against letting the 22-year-old leave the club this summer.

The report suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has even informed the right-back that the Manchester side are counting on him for the coming campaign.

Transfer News LIVE: Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

This comes as no surprise as the Red Devils' only senior options in that position include Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Brandon Williams – with the latter linked with a loan move away from the side this summer.

According to Salary Sport, Dalot is currently earning a weekly wage of £34,000 and his deal is set to expire in June 2023.

Varane to Man United is a DONE DEAL! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

What has been said about Dalot?

In March, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli was full of praise for the 22-year-old, claiming that the defender is similar to Theo Hernandez and will become a complete player.

Speaking in a press conference as per Milan News, Pioli said, "He has characteristics similar to Theo [Hernandez], he has also grown in the defensive phase, he will become a complete player.

“We coaches really like having flexible players, then at a certain moment it would be useful to give him a definitive position to make him more aware of the situations on the pitch".

Who could United sign to replace Dalot?

Man United have been linked with several right-backs in the transfer window this summer, none more so than Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

Recent reports from Football Insider revealed that United had an offer in the region of £10m rejected by Atletico for the 30-year-old. The defender is reportedly keen on returning to England ahead of the coming season.

The Red Devils have also been recently linked with Norwich City defender Max Aarons. According to ESPN, if the Manchester outfit miss out on Trippier, the 21-year-old is among the alternative options they could sign.

Although, the defender earned promotion from the Championship with the Canaries last season and therefore could be relatively difficult to recruit.

News Now - Sport News