Tottenham transfer news: Personal terms agreed with Champions League star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Calcio Atalanta, Tottenham have reached an agreement on personal terms with Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Pierluigi Gollini?

Gianluca Di Marzio recently revealed that Tottenham are interested in signing Atalanta’s Gollini this summer on a potential two year loan deal with an obligation to buy.

It now appears that Spurs have progressed in their efforts to sign the 26-year-old with the goalkeeper's move edging ever closer as Calcio Atalanta claim that Tottenham have reached an agreement on personal terms with the Italian shot-stopper.

It looks like he could potentially come in on a permanent deal based on the Calcio Atalanta report.

Enter here

Has Gollini played in England previously?

Gollini has previously played in England having been part of Manchester United’s U18 squad in 2012 although he failed to feature for the first team. He did however play a part for Aston Villa after he joined the club in 2016.

According to Transfermarkt, Villa paid £4.5m for the Italian who featured in the Championship, making 20 appearances and keeping six clean sheets before leaving the side midway through the 2016/17 campaign to join Atalanta in the January transfer window. He joined the club on an initial loan spell before the move was made permanent.

Gollini has gone on to cement himself as Atalanta's first choice between the sticks after three and a half seasons with the Italian outfit.

Transfer News LIVE: Lokonga to Arsenal, Everton eye double swoop, Guehi joins Palace

What is Gollini’s pedigree?

Whilst he isn't the biggest name in European football, Gollini still has pedigree having played at the top level for his club last term.

The 6 ft 4 shot-stopper featured in three of Atalanta's Champions League games in the 2020/21 campaign and kept a clean sheet against both Liverpool and Ajax.

The 26-year-old has also gained experience on the international stage as he made one appearance for Italy against Bosnia in 2019, although he missed out on a place in Roberto Mancini's European Championship winning squad this summer.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Tanguy Ndombele wear for Tottenham? 23 28 21 26

What does Gollini’s potential arrival mean for Hugo Lloris?

Gollini could be brought to Tottenham as a potential successor to Lloris this summer as the World Cup winner has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the north London side.

According to Salary Sport, the France international’s £110,000 per week contract expires in June 2022 when he will be allowed to leave the club for free.

Football London recently reported that Spurs are reluctant to let Lloris leave the club next term, but it remains unclear whether the Frenchman would want a new deal.

Therefore, Gollini could be brought in as a second choice goalkeeper behind Lloris until the 34-year-old's contract expires, when the Italian could become the club's number one between the sticks.

News Now - Sport News