Nottingham Forest news: Fresh twist emerges in ongoing transfer saga involving Reds man

After meandering their way to a disappointing 17th place finish in the Championship earlier this year, Nottingham Forest will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about next season.

Having already made one signing this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Reds opt to draft in a host of fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window as manager Chris Hughton looks to put his own stamp on his squad.

However, before focusing on incomings, Forest may need to resolve the future of one of their key players who has recently been attracting a great deal of interest from elsewhere.

A report from The Sun last month revealed that West Ham United and Burnley were both looking at sealing a deal for Joe Worrall whilst Norwich City were also being touted as potential suitors.

The defender made 31 league appearances during the previous campaign as he helped Forest record the fifth-best defensive record in the Championship.

With Worrall's current deal set to run until 2024, it is understood that the Reds are unwilling to part ways with him unless they receive an offer in the region of £10m.

In a fresh update concerning the defender's future, it has been revealed that Brentford have reportedly made a U-turn regarding a potential transfer pursuit.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Bees were set to sign Worrall earlier this month but have instead opted to switch their attention to securing the services of another player.

Although Nixon didn't refer to Kristoffer Ajer in this particular post, it is understood that Brentford are set to seal a deal believed to be in the region of £13.5m for Celtic defender.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst this news is somewhat of a boost for Forest, they may still need to fend off interest from the likes of West Ham and Burnley in order to keep Worrall this summer.

Whereas Hughton could use the money generated from the defender's sale to reinvest in his squad, there is no guarantee that he will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement this summer.

Having ranked in the top-six at the City Ground for aerial duels won per game (2.2), clearances per match (4.2) and blocks per game (0.9) last season (as per WhoScored), Worrall may end up reaching new heights later this year by learning from the guidance of his experienced manager.

However, with sides potentially offering him the chance to feature in the top-flight, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Worrall calls time on his successful stint in the East Midlands.

