Scandal has hit the Ghana Premier League after a defender admitted deliberately scoring two own goals at the weekend to foil a ‘match-fixing plot’.

Inter Allies centre-back Hashmin Musah reportedly confessed to scoring the two intentional own goals during the clash against Ashanti Gold.

Musah came off the bench and scored two own goals in the final 12 minutes, leaving Inter Allies 7-0 down.

Footage of the own goals has gone viral on social media and you can watch them here…

Remarkable scenes.

Musah couldn’t have made his own goals look more deliberate if he’d tried.

The defender claims he netted the two goals on purpose because he believes the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.

“After the game, my technical team commended me for spoiling the bet they had staked,” Musah told Kumasi FM, as reported by Citisportonline, per Goal.com.

“I promised my coach that if he allows me to play from the bench, I will spoil the bet. And after the game, my team congratulated me.

“I heard it in our hotel that a bet had been made for a correct scoreline of 5-1 against my club Inter Allies.

“I decided to spoil that bet because I don’t condone betting."

Musah was subbed off after his own goals

This was the final game of the season and Musah’s team, Inter Allies, had already been relegated from Ghana’s Premier League.

Trailing 5-0, Musah entered the fray as a second-half substitute before taking matters into his own hands.

He was then subbed off before full-time following his brace of own goals.

Ashanti Gold deny any accusations of wrongdoing

Ashanti Gold deny they were part of the alleged pre-arranged agreement to fix the full-time scoreline.

“We take notice of the videos circulating in relation to our game against Inter Allies and wish to unequivocally disassociate [ourselves] from any wrongdoing,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

"Ashanti Gold played competitively in the entire duration of the game, with our players scoring five great goals through hard work and team effort in the 15th, 26th, 42nd, 49th and 77th minutes respectively.

“We have no idea as to why the opponents’ player scored two own goals after we were up by five goals, with 13 minutes to end the game.

“We demonstrated throughout the game we were determined to play to the best of our abilities, and not to play to any pre-determined score line as it’s been circulated.

“We therefore vehemently disassociate ourselves from any match-fixing and wish to urge all persons and organisations wrongfully accusing the club of match fixing to desists from that, as we won’t hesitate to take legal actions against such parties.

“As a renowned sporting brand, we have always believed in fair play and would continue to act in the good interest of the game.”

Ghanaian FA set to investigate

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian FA have announced they will look into alleged irregularities.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to inform all its members and the public that the Association has opened investigations into the Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game played between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Len Clay stadium at Obuasi on Saturday, July 17, 2021,” the GFA said in a statement on its official website.

“The GFA has resolved that: (1) The Compliance & Integrity Officer and the GFA Prosecutors will lead the “sporting” investigations by the GFA, and (2) The Association will further lodge a complaint on the match with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana wing of Interpol for the criminal investigation of the game.

“The Association will immediately require statements from the two clubs and the players and the technical team members of the two clubs.

“The GFA further urges any member of the public, the media, players, technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.”

