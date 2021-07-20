Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Even at his current age, which is 55 if you weren't aware, Mike Tyson is in incredible shape and can undergo intense training sessions.

One of the greatest boxers of all time, Iron Mike had an illustrious yet controversial career, which saw him leave a huge legacy.

Tyson retired from boxing in 2005, but recently made his return to the ring in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr late last year. The fight went down as a draw, but it was Iron Mike who looked the more impressive and active.

After looking so impressive despite years away from the ring, all eyes were on what he would be doing next.

His trainer Rafael Cordeiro said that the 55-year-old's next fight will take place in September. Speaking to MMA fighting last month, he said: “We continue training. He’s an athlete and is always training, hitting pads here in the gym.

"I think we’re going to have something in September. I don’t know who because his company Legends Only League is working on it and negotiating a TV deal so they can announce a schedule, but we’re training. We’ll be fighting in September.”

Tyson told TMZ in April that he will be fighting former Olympic gold medalist Lennox Lewis in September. The two previously fought in 2002 with the former defeating him via knockout to win the WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Tyson still trains regularly and posted a video montage of him at work on Instagram with the caption: "You aren't owed sh**. Fight like hell for everything."

At the end of the video, Iron Mike can be heard letting out an intense war scream after his training session finishes. Terrifying.

He may not be in his peak, but boxing fans would love to see Tyson back in the ring for an exhibition fight. If we go by what he and his trainer have said recently, we could be witnessing one in September.

Lewis is also one of the all-time boxing greats and a fight between him and Tyson would be something to watch, even if it is an exhibition one.

