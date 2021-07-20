Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Coming off Money in the Bank and with fans now back at shows, WWE put on what is likely one of the most newsworthy episodes of Monday Night Raw that we've had in quite some time.

John Cena issued a challenge to Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Fresh off his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena kicked off the first Monday Night Raw back in front of the WWE Universe and explained his motivation to finally come home to WWE.

Cena made his intentions crystal clear: He wants to be next in line to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

After laying down a verbal diatribe on The Head of The Table, Cena explained he will be at SmackDown this Friday to once again meet the champ in person.

Riddle & The Viking Raiders def. AJ Styles, Omos & John Morrison

Still waiting for his bro Randy Orton to return, Riddle joined forces with The Viking Raiders to battle Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos and “America’s Moist-Wanted” John Morrison.

It wasn’t long before Johnny’s Drip Stick came into play, as Riddle slyly made it seem as though The Miz doused Omos at ringside, creating an opening for Riddle, Erik & Ivar to pick up the victory with the Viking Experience.

Jaxson Ryker def. Elias in a Symphony of Destruction Match

Jaxson Ryker set out to finally settle his score with Elias in a brutal Symphony of Destruction Match. After interrupting Elias’ first message in front of a live WWE Universe in a very long time, Ryker kept on the attack in this match with Falls Count Anywhere rules.

These two threw everything from the keyboard and the drumset to the gong and the piano at each other, and Ryker hit a massive Superplex on Elias through two tables to earn the win.

Natalya & Tamina def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler aimed to get back to their winning ways in a Championship Contenders Match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya & Tamina.

With Reginald in their corner, Jax & Baszler took it to the champs until a brief distraction by Reginald led to Tamina catching Baszler with a swift Superkick for the victory.

Following the bout, Jax & Baszler both seemed to dump Reginald, but a sudden appearance by Akira Tozawa on the run from potential 24/7 Title challengers led to a staredown with Reggie. The end result? Reginald is your new 24/7 Champion!

United States Champion Sheamus def. Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo finally got his fair one-on-one opportunity in a Championship Contenders Match against United States Champion Sheamus.

With Damian Priest cheering him on backstage, Carrillo put in a valiant effort but came up short courtesy of a devastating Brogue Kick from The Celtic Warrior.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley def. Keith Lee; Goldberg emerged to confront Lashley

Coming off his destruction of Kofi Kingson at WWE Money in the Bank, “The All Mighty” WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP were riding high, and Keith Lee made his return to Raw to answer an open challenge from the champion.

Lee put up a strong fight against The All Mighty, but Lashley stood tall. Ironically, the WWE Champion won with a Spear, only to be immediately confronted by the master of the Spear, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who issued a bold challenge with just two words: “I’m next!”

Jeff Hardy def. Karrion Kross

NXT Champion Karrion Kross was immediately put to the test in his Monday Night Raw debut, taking on “The Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy.

Kross put up an impressive showing, but the veteran Hardy escaped with the win by placing his feet on the middle rope during the decisive pinfall, leading Kross to issue a warning to all of WWE that, sooner or later, everyone will fall and pray.

Rhea Ripley def. Charlotte Flair via disqualification; Nikki A.S.H. def. Flair to become Raw Women’s Champion

Charlotte Flair put her championship on the line just one night removed from winning it against Rhea Ripley at WWE Money in the Bank, and it was another absolute war.

After a hard-hitting battle, Flair got herself disqualified by striking Ripley with the Raw Women’s Title, but Ripley quickly responded with a devastating Riptide to the champion.

Seeing that The Queen was wounded, Nikki A.S.H emerged with her newly-won Money in the Bank contract to cash in and defeat Flair with a high crossbody to become the new Raw Women’s Champion!

