Jose Mourinho accused of disrespecting Tottenham's women's team

Former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is alleged to have shown “total disrespect” towards the Spurs women’s team during his time at the North London club.

Mourinho took over at Spurs in 2019 and guided the team last season to the League Cup Final, but was sacked in April following a string of underwhelming results.

Accusations have now surfaced against the Portuguese manager. ITV Sport’s Beth Fisher has claimed to have spoken with two sources who offered scathing criticisms of the now Roma boss.

Both sources have claimed Mourinho wanted the Tottenham women’s team to train on “the furthest side of the training pitch so he didn’t have to hear them.”

Writing on Twitter, Fisher also offered her own thoughts on the matter, writing: “One example of many where women are being treated with total disrespect in sport compared to men.”

The alleged comments would have come after the Spurs women’s team began using the men’s training facilities on a full-time basis in December 2020.

At the time, Tottenham women’s head coach Rehanne Skinner described the permanent move to Hotspur Way as a “statement of intent” by the club.

“It provides us with unbelievable facilities to start raising the standards that we are looking to achieve,” said the English manager.

"We have everything in and around the players that we need to create a high-performance environment. It's now on our doorstep. The stuff we have access to now is unbelievable and obviously, the players are ecstatic about being in this environment, which is great."

At the time, it was reported star striker Alex Morgan had successfully lobbied to allow the women’s team to train at Hotspur Way full-time. The American spent a six-month stint at the club last year so she could return to fitness after giving birth to her daughter Charlie.

While the comments made against Mourinho are yet to be confirmed as true, this is not the first time the 58-year-old has been embroiled in a conflict related to his treatment of women.

In 2015, when the Portuguese manager was in charge of Chelsea, Mourinho criticised then first-team doctor Eva Carneiro in a match against Swansea for treating an injury to Eden Hazard too hastily, which he felt was not of serious concern.

The situation meant Chelsea were temporarily reduced to nine outfield players but Carneiro asserted she was just doing her job.

After the incident, it was alleged Mourinho had called Carneiro “Filho da puta” which translates as “son of a b**ch”. In response, Mourinho denied using the phrase in a sexist way, stressing it was a phrase he often used and one which was familiar to all of the players.

Although the FA cleared Mourinho of making discriminatory comments,Carneiro left her position as first-team doctor.

