Logan Paul is reportedly in talks to face Anderson Silva in a 'huge' Abu Dhabi crossover exhibition bout on September 9.

According to reports, 'Maverick' Paul is poised to put his 0-1 record on the line after agreeing to fight the former UFC great in a clash that could happen as early as this year.

The Brazilian MMA legend, aged 46, defeated Mexican fighter Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, 35, by split decision on the undercard of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr's huge clash with Hector Camacho Jr.

Silva (2-1) was stepping back into the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years and told MMA Junkie last month that he is open to making 'entertaining' fights with Logan and Jake Paul amid interest from Vitor Belfort and Roy Jones Jr.

Asked if he would be interested in fighting the Paul brothers, the 46-year-old replied: “Wow – yes, absolutely. I respect both. I have a great relationship with both brothers, and yeah, I think this is possible, too.

"That’s entertaining. It’s a fight, but it’s entertaining. Logan and his brother are amazing guys. The people like to talk a lot about the guys, but they’re very good people.

"I respect both, and I respect the sport. I think everything’s possible. I think it’s the next fight may be with Logan Paul, maybe.”

But while it appears that the contracts have yet to be signed, current Bellator fighter Dillon Danis revealed that fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Viktor Doria has told him of the big news.

And Danis took to social media to let everyone know.

He posted a screenshot of the direct message accompanied by the following caption: "So funny they talk s--- but follow and dm me such losers," followed by seven laughing emojis.

Meanwhile Jake, who is preparing for his own boxing match against Tyron Woodley, has also spoken openly of his admiration for Silva.

He also refused to rule out the legendary Spider as a potential opponent after knocking out Woodley's teammate Ben Askren.

Speaking to TMZ Sports' boxing reporter Shannon Person on YouTube, Paul said: "Look, anything is possible, I didn't initially think of that but hey, like I said my saying is anyone, anytime, any place.

"But I think it would be more interesting to see Anderson Silva fight Roy Jones Jr on my undercard which is what I like originally tweeted out there.

"Because he beat one legendary boxer lets see if he can beat another legendary boxer and maybe there's a fight for us down the road.

"I think there's talks of him maybe fighting my brother, but Anderson's a nice guy and I respect him as a legend."

