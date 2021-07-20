Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham had a very poor 2020/21 campaign.

The north London club promised so much at the start of the season as they reached the top of the Premier League table.

But Tottenham could not keep up their early season form as things began to unravel.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as manager and Ryan Mason was given the task of salvaging something from the campaign.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

However, he did not have the desired effect as Tottenham laboured to a disappointing seventh place finish.

Nuno Espírito Santo has been given the task of guiding the club back to the Champions League.

One of the players he will be counting on to fire Spurs back to Europe's Premier cup competition is Son Heung-min.

The South Korean returned to Tottenham training on Monday after his summer break.

Tottenham posted a video of Son as he arrived for training.

Son is one of the happiest people in football and almost always has a smile on his face. However, many football fans think he didn't look in the best of spirits as he made his way into training.

In fact, many are claiming that the club have actually 'broken' the 28-year-old.

Despite Son not looking ecstatic to be returning to training, there have been reports that he is set to extend his stay at the club.

Football Insider have claimed that Son has agreed to sign a new contract worth £200,000-per-week.

Arsenal agree FEE for Houssem Aouar? Donny van de Beek to Barcelona | The Football Terrace

Son has reportedly decided to sign a new deal amid interest from multiple clubs including Bayern Munich.

Son had a tremendous Premier League campaign in 2020/21 where he contributed directly to 28 goals.

He will need to produce similar numbers this season if Spurs are to secure their return to the Champions League.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Tanguy Ndombele wear for Tottenham? 23 28 21 26

News Now - Sport News