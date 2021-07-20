Fall Guys Season 5: Battle Pass Revealed In Latest Video

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fall Guys Season 5 is soon approaching and we have been shown a video which reveals what gamers can expect from the new battle pass, or as Fall Guys like to call it- the Fame Path.

The platform battle royale game developed by Mediatonic has been a roaring success ever since it was released back in February 2020, and the fifth season coming out soon shows how far the game has come.

It is somewhat surprising that the game blew up so much and that it continues to be so good, but once you play the game, you see how fun it is and Mediatonic are doing great work to keep fans engaged.

Players are loving season 4, but there is a lot of anticipation and expectation for season 5, so hopefully Fall Guys lives up to expectations.

Fall Guys Season 5: What Will The Battle Pass Entail

Typically, a new season always has a new battle pass, and season 5 is no different. What has been good for this upcoming season is the fact that Fall Guys revealed a 30 second video on YouTube.

The video didn’t show everything that would be coming, but it did show that players would be able to get new colours, seven unlockable costumes, 24,000 Kudos, 22 Crowns.

To unlock all this, all you have to do is make sure you get the fame path and then complete the 50 tiers in the pass. Along the way, you will start unlocking things until you get to level 50. Watch the fame path video down below.

After watching the video, it is understandable to see why excitement is building for the new season.

Along with the fame path, there is an abundance of fresh content, like great maps, fun obstacle courses and a lot of customisation.



Hopefully we are treated to more updates and sneak peaks before season 5 comes out in the near future.

