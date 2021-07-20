Everton transfer news: Toffees want Premier League attacker who shone at Goodison Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton want to sign Burnley winger Dwight McNeil, as revealed by the Liverpool Echo.

What's the latest transfer news involving McNeil?

New manager Rafael Benitez wants to strengthen his side's options out wide, and the club are already closing in on securing the signatures of Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

The Spanish coach is seemingly not content with just adding those two players to his squad, though, and he is now eyeing a move for McNeil. The 21-year-old is also being monitored by Aston Villa, suggesting that it could come down to a straight battle between the Premier League rivals to tempt him away from Turf Moor this summer.

How much would McNeil cost?

While Townsend is available on a free transfer having been released by Crystal Palace last month, and Gray is expected to cost just £2m, McNeil will likely cost Everton a significant amount of money if they step up their pursuit of the youngster.

It has been reported that Burnley will demand in the region of £25m before letting him go in the current transfer window.

Varane to Man United is a DONE DEAL! Hear all about it on The Football Terrace...

How did McNeil perform against Everton earlier this year?

Back in March, Burnley travelled to Goodison Park, looking to build on back-to-back draws against Leicester and Arsenal.

They did just that, and McNeil was right in the thick of the action. After Chris Wood had given the visitors an early lead, McNeil doubled Burnley's advantage when he curled home a stunning effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Sean Dyche's men went on to win the game 2-1, with McNeil registering four key passes - more than any other player on the pitch.

He received a WhoScored game rating of 8.41 - his second-highest mark of the league campaign.

1 of 15 Who did Everton beat on the opening day of the 2020/21 Premier League campaign? Liverpool Leeds United Newcastle United Tottenham Hotspur

Would McNeil be a good addition to Everton's squad?

Everton found out first-hand just how good McNeil can be earlier this year, and, given that he doesn't turn 22 until November, it seems likely that there is a lot more to come from the attacker.

Despite his tender years, McNeil has already racked up 96 top-flight appearances, highlighting how he has gained invaluable experience at Burnley.

By moving to Everton, he could form a potentially lethal partnership down the left flank with Lucas Digne, which could lead to Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting some excellent service from that wing next term.

Townsend and Gray appear to be useful additions to the squad, but McNeil seems to have more potential than both of them, particularly at this stage of his career, so Everton should do all they can to convince him that he ought to move to Merseyside.

News Now - Sport News