Apex Legends Season 10: New weapon announced for Emergence

Apex Legends is moving to Season 10 and will be titled Emergence as the series enters double figures.

The first-person shooter is about to receive a whole new look, complete with several new features and game modes for the gaming community to get stuck into, with Respawn Entertainment really stepping it up this time around.

Some of the biggest new features of the new season have stemmed around Apex's newest legend - Seer - who possesses some mysterious and powerful qualities that we are likely to learn about more at this year's EA Play Live.

Ranked Arenas will be making their appearance in the battle royale series for the first time, meaning that players at similar levels and skills will go up against one another in the newly-added game mode.

However, Respawn and EA are developing a bit of a reoccurring theme when it comes to new updates and will release a new weapon for the third season running.

Rampage LMG

The weapon in question is the Rampage LMG, a new type of light machine gun. However, this has not suddenly sprung into Apex unexpectedly. According to Gamepur, it was originally called 'Dragon' while it was in development and has been described by EA as "Rampart's newest invention, the Rampage LMG, with a surprising source of firepower."

It sounds like this could be a pretty devastating weapon if collected in a loot box early on during a game, but of course, speed could be sacrificed for power which is always worth bearing in mind.

Playing as Rampart could mean that this will provide you with some extra benefits? Who knows.

