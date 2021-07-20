Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was a huge night for WWE last night with a newsworthy episode of Monday Night Raw, and one of the big talking points to come from the show was the return of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

After Keith Lee answered Bobby Lashley's open challenge, the WWE Champion was confronted by Bill Goldberg, who declared that he will be "next" to face the Raw star.

This comes after it was reported by various reputable news sources over the last few days that 'The All Mighty' Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg is the match that WWE is currently planning on having as one of the top bouts at the SummerSlam pay-per-view next month.

Goldberg won't be the only top star returning for a world title match at SummerSlam, as John Cena opened Monday Night Raw last night to challenge Roman Reigns to a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

This is not the first time that Goldberg has challenged for the WWE Championship this year. In January 2021, Goldberg returned to WWE on the first episode of Raw of the year to challenge Drew McIntyre to a match at the Royal Rumble.

The pair ended up working together at the Royal Rumble, with Goldberg putting McIntyre over after a fun five-minute encounter. The pay-per-view was the last time, prior to last night's Raw, that we saw Goldberg on WWE television.

As of right now, WWE has yet to officially confirm that Goldberg is going to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam on August 21, so make sure you stay tuned for any confirmation on that.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Raw, the next few of which will likely feature the build to the Bobby Lashley and Goldberg title match, live here in the UK on BT Sport.

