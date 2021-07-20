Exclusive: Celtic attempting to raise transfer interest in Kristoffer Ajer despite Brentford deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic are still trying to raise further interest in Kristoffer Ajer despite a deal being agreed in principle with Brentford, GIVEMESPORT can exclusively reveal.

What's the latest Celtic transfer news?

With new manager Ange Postecoglou overseeing a raft of new signings as he looks to stamp his authority on the squad ahead of a huge season for the club, much of the attention of late has naturally focused on incomings.

However, Ajer has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League new boys and, while a deal has been agreed in principle, the Glasgow against are attempting to draw the situation out.

Indeed, the club are trying to at least offer the 23-year-old elsewhere in an attempt to drive up the price, amid previous reports from The Athletic that they were looking for around £20m.

Who else has been linked with Ajer?

Newcastle United did make the Norwegian international a priority target earlier this summer but have since been priced out of a move.

Norwich City are another to have been linked, along with Bayer Leverkusen, although Brentford's bid is clearly the most advanced.

In June, he told reports (via The Daily Record) that he expected 'something' to happen in regards to his future this summer.

“With one year left of my contract, that would be the best solution for me and my club," he said.

"Something is going to happen this summer.

"There are of course many rumours. Right now it's just rumours. I have one year left on my contract with Celtic and I relate to it, but something will probably happen this summer."

Who have Celtic signed to replace him?

Osaze Urhoghide has arrived from Sheffield Wednesday, while the club have also strongly been linked with a move for Croatian centre-back, Mario Vuskovic.

A shock return for Erik Sviatchenko has also been mooted, although there has been no progress there since the reports from The Scottish Sun initially broke in June.

What has Postecoglou said about Ajer?

Speaking to The Daily Record recently, Postecoglou admitted that he was solely focused on players who wanted to be at Celtic as they gear up for the Champions League qualifiers.

“I’m not thinking about that stuff," he said.

"The guys who are going to leave will leave, that’s not my department. I’m concentrating on what’s in front of me.

“He wasn’t involved today. I’m concentrating on the ones who are involved.

“I can’t afford to waste time on anyone other than the ones who are here and committed to being here.”

