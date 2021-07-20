Valorant: Sentinels of Light skin bundle 'leaked'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The new 'Sentinels of Light' skin bundle for Valorant has reportedly been 'leaked' by Twitter account ValorLeaks and confirmed by data miners as a new update coming shortly in-game.

The leak confirmed that the new bundle will contain skins for Vandal, Operator, Ares, Sheriff and a new Melee skin. Riot Games have not officially announced that there is a new skin bundle being released, however, players can expect to see this released before the Sentinels of Light event finishes on August 10th.

With Riot Games not yet confirming the new skins officially, there's no indication as to how much the new bundle will cost. The Ruination bundle is probably the best comparable content currently available, with the bundle containing 4 weapon skins plus a melee weapon, which costs 8,700 Valorant Points.

It's likely that the new Sentinels of Light bundle, when announced, will be a comparable price.

Sentinel of Lights skin revealed

There has been some controversy surrounding the previously released Ruination skins, with some players claiming that it gives advantages in-game. There's a good chance that the new Sentinels of Light skin pack will have similar discourse amongst the player base when it is finally released.

It's also worth noting that Patch 3.02 is also still 'in limbo.' The new patch was expected to be the first major update in-game since the launch of Episode 3. There's currently no indication from Riot Games as to when this will be coming to the game.

Check out the rumoured leak from ValorLeaks below regarding the new Sentinels of Light skin bundle for Valorant:

