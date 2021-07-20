Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls eyeing reunion with 30-year-old defender

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield Wednesday will step up their preparations for the upcoming League One campaign later today when they face West Bromwich Albion in a pre-season friendly.

Whilst the Owls may find it difficult to seal a victory in this particular clash, a showdown with Championship opposition will give their players the opportunity to make considerable strides in terms of their fitness.

With the 2021/22 season edging ever closer, it will be intriguing to see whether Wednesday manager Darren Moore is able to draft in some more fresh faces in the coming weeks.

The 47-year-old has already bolstered his squad this summer by securing the services of Jaden Brown and Dennis Adeniran on permanent deals whilst Olamide Shodipo has joined the club on a temporary basis from Queens Park Rangers.

Not content with these three additions, Moore could be about to swoop for an individual who has previously played for Wednesday.

According to Football Insider, the Owls have reportedly entered talks with Jack Hunt over a move to Hillsborough.

The right-back, who is also attracting interest from Cardiff City and Blackpool, was recently released by Bristol City.

Currently a free-agent, Hunt may be tempted to return to Wednesday following a fruitful stint at the club in which he made 108 appearances in all competitions.

Whereas Moore is still able to call upon the services of Liam Palmer, he may be in the market for another right-back following Moses Odubajo's departure and thus Hunt could fit the bill.

However, considering that Cardiff and Blackpool will both be able to offer the 30-year-old the opportunity to play in the Championship, Wednesday may find it difficult to persuade Hunt to re-join the club due to their League One status.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup by Wednesday if they are able to fend off competition from the second-tier for Hunt's signature.

Whilst the defender's struggles with consistency last season resulted in him averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.52 in the Championship, there is every chance that he could potentially thrive in a lower division.

Having played 62 games in the third-tier during his career to date, Hunt may be able to hit the ground running if he decides to join Wednesday.

By drafting in some classy operators between now and the end of the transfer window, Moore could guide the Owls to a positive start to the season later this year with Hunt in his side.

