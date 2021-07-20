Man United transfer news: 13-goal Premier League star wants Old Trafford move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to talkSPORT, Southampton's Danny Ings is holding out for a move to a top Premier League club this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Danny Ings?

TalkSPORT claim that Southampton forward Ings is hoping for a move to Man United or Manchester City this summer amid a contract stand-off with the Saints.

When asked about whether Ings would like to leave Southampton, talkSPORT’s transfer correspondent, Alex Crook, said, “If a big team comes in for him and that hasn’t happened. I should stress that there hasn’t been a single enquiry.

“He’s got his sights set on Manchester United or Man City, I’m not sure either of those clubs are going to start banging on the door.”

What is Ings’ contract situation with Southampton?

As reported by BBC Sport earlier this month, Ings has rejected a new contract with Southampton this summer. The proposal was reportedly a four year extension which would have made the 28-year-old the Saints' best paid player.

The former Liverpool striker's current deal is set to expire in June 2022, when he will be free to leave the club for nothing. According to Salary Sport, Ings is the side's second highest earner behind Theo Walcott on a weekly wage of £77,000.

What has been said about Ings?

Eddie Howe was full of praise for the Southampton striker last summer and claimed that Ings is an outstanding player who plays with real intelligence.

“I’m full of praise for Danny,” said Howe in July 2020, as per Bournemouth Echo. “His journey has been a really interesting one to see, first from very close up where I was his manager and signed him for Burnley, then from afar.

“The most impressive thing about Danny is, of course, he’s an outstanding player.”

The former Bournemouth boss added, “Technically he’s very good, plays with real intelligence and the way he’s come back from his disappointments, the injury setbacks he’s had, the way he’s fought back and kept his mental strength has been hugely impressive.”

Should United be aiming higher than Ings?

It appears that United are building a team of superstars this summer after confirming the signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, while there have also been reports linking the Red Devils with a move for Real Madrid's Raphael Varane.

Despite Ings' obvious qualities, having scored 13 goals last season, he would struggle to genuinely improve upon what the Manchester outfit already have at their disposal.

Edinson Cavani netted 17 goals in 39 appearances last term which suggests the England international is not an upgrade on what United already have.

20-year-old Erling Haaland, who scored 41 goals last season, could reportedly be available for just €75m (£64.7m) next summer. United would be better off not signing Ings and preparing an offer for the Borussia Dortmund striker next year.

