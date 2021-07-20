Rocket League: Samsung Odyssey League 2021 signups now open

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Samsung Odyssey League will be focusing on Rocket League for 2021 and signups are available until July 23rd.

The Samsung Odyssey League is back, however, this year's iteration of the event will be taking place in Rocket League. The 2020 version of the League saw some of the best Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds teams from around Europe clash but this new Rocket League tournament is being opened to an even wider talent pool rather than just seasoned veterans of the eSports staple.

The Samsung Odyssey League 2021 will be a 3v3 competition for a share of a €25,000 prize pool. There are sub-regional qualifiers taking place all over Europe, with the earliest deadline for signups being on July 23rd for the Rest of Europe Qualifier.

The full list of regions and deadlines for signup is as follows:

Rest of Europe

Signup Deadline - Friday, 23 July 2021 - 16:00 BST

Maps - DFH Stadium, Urban Central, Beckwith Park, Utopia Coliseum, Mannfield, Wasteland, Aquadome, Neo Tokyo, Champions Field, Farmstead, Salty Shores

Number of Rounds - 7

Polish Qualifiers

Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

Iberian Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

Italian Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

Austrian and Swiss Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

German Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

French Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

Nordics Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

Benelux Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

United Kingdom and Ireland Qualifier

Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST

