Rocket League: Samsung Odyssey League 2021 signups now open
The Samsung Odyssey League will be focusing on Rocket League for 2021 and signups are available until July 23rd.
The Samsung Odyssey League is back, however, this year's iteration of the event will be taking place in Rocket League. The 2020 version of the League saw some of the best Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds teams from around Europe clash but this new Rocket League tournament is being opened to an even wider talent pool rather than just seasoned veterans of the eSports staple.
The Samsung Odyssey League 2021 will be a 3v3 competition for a share of a €25,000 prize pool. There are sub-regional qualifiers taking place all over Europe, with the earliest deadline for signups being on July 23rd for the Rest of Europe Qualifier.
The full list of regions and deadlines for signup is as follows:
Rest of Europe
- Signup Deadline - Friday, 23 July 2021 - 16:00 BST
- Maps - DFH Stadium, Urban Central, Beckwith Park, Utopia Coliseum, Mannfield, Wasteland, Aquadome, Neo Tokyo, Champions Field, Farmstead, Salty Shores
- Number of Rounds - 7
Polish Qualifiers
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
Iberian Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
Italian Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
Austrian and Swiss Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 23 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
German Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
French Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
Nordics Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
Benelux Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
United Kingdom and Ireland Qualifier
- Signup Deadline - Fri, 30 Jul 2021, 16:55 BST
