Manchester United Women: Who is first summer signing Vilde Bøe Risa?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After an exodus of players from Manchester United since the end of the Women’s Super League season, the Red Devils have finally made their first signing of the summer.

Norway’s Vilde Bøe Risa has signed with Manchester United until the end of the 2022/23 season, with the option of a further year. What can United fans expect from the 26-year-old defensive midfielder?

Where has Vilde Bøe Risa played so far?

Bøe Risa comes from a footballing family. She has followed in the footsteps of her late father Terje Rise, who played for Norwegian clubs Sandviken IF, IL Varegg and SK Brann.

Manchester United’s new signing first made her senior debut in Norway’s Toppserien in 2012. She plied her trade for Arna-Bjørnar, working her way up to become captain of the team in 2016.

Her performances attracted the attention of Swedish side Göteborg FC in 2018. Bøe Risa was named captain in July 2020 and helped the side to their first ever league title just months later.

Despite victory in the league, it was announced last December that Göteborg FC would fold due to financial issues. The team was taken over by BK Häcken in January, but Bøe Risa decided not to re-sign. She has since been playing with Norwegian team Sandviken to keep up her fitness as she looks for a new team.

How much Champions League and international experience does Vilde Bøe Risa have?

Manchester United fans will be thrilled with the level of experience Bøe Risa will bring to the team. She played in the Women’s Champions League for the past two seasons, scoring a goal in Göteborg FC’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United in the round of 32 last year.

The Red Devils just missed out on a Champions League place last season, but will be aiming to secure a spot during their next campaign. Bøe Risa’s know-how on the European stage could prove to be invaluable.

Bøe Risa also has significant international experience. She has made 37 appearances for Norway since 2016, including five impressive performances at the 2019 World Cup. Norway eventually lost 3-0 to England in the quarter-finals, but Bøe Risa had made her mark on the tournament.

Is Vilde Bøe Risa a Manchester United fan?

It had been widely reported that Bøe Risa is a Manchester United fan, with The Times reporter Molly Hudson posting last month that "her dream move is still Manchester United, despite them missing out on Champions League, and Casey Stoney leaving."

Bøe Risa confirmed her club allegiances following her transfer to Manchester United.

"I’m happy to be here, at such a big club that I have grown up supporting," she told the club website. "Manchester United is huge in Norway so to be able to come here and play for the team now is a dream come true."

After a rocky period following the resignation of head coach Casey Stoney, Manchester United fans must now surely be delighted to have their first summer signing confirmed. That she is a Red Devils fan is an added bonus.

News Now - Sport News