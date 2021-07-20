Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fresh off the back of winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the pay-per-view on Sunday night, Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her briefcase on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

The main event of last night's episode of Monday Night Raw saw Charlotte Flair go one-on-one with the woman she took the WWE Raw Women's Championship from at Money in the Bank, Rhea Ripley.

After Flair lost the match via disqualification, Nikki A.S.H. made her way down to the ring to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase, picking up the win over "The Queen" following a crossbody from the top rope.

After winning the title, Nikki A.S.H. (formerly known as Nikki Cross) celebrated with the fans in attendance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, as you can see from the video below.

This is the first time that Nikki A.S.H. has held singles gold of any kind in WWE. Nikki is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, holding the belts on both occasions with Alexa Bliss, but her win last night means she is a singles champion for the first time in WWE. Cross didn't hold any titles while in NXT.

Nikki A.S.H. debuted her new superhero gimmick last week, with it being subsequently revealed that the idea for the character actually came from Cross herself.

Fans have long been clamouring for Cross to be given additional opportunities by WWE, so fans are elated to see WWE had had the Raw star become the Raw Women's Champion on last night's show.

