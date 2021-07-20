Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thierry Henry is arguably the greatest player in Premier League history.

The Frenchman signed for Arsenal in a £11 million deal from Juventus in 1999.

Henry had struggled with the Italian club but that did not stop Arsene Wenger shelling out so much money for his compatriot's signature.

Henry would go on to show he was worth every penny as he enjoyed an incredible spell with the north London giants.

The striker, who came through the youth system at Monaco, is widely considered as the greatest player in Premier League history.

He scored 228 goals in 377 games for the club as he helped The Gunners win six trophies.

Henry was, quite simply, a genius in front of goal.

He could score from pretty much any area on the pitch. He scored multiple screamers in a red shirt.

Arguably his best ever goal for Arsenal came in a pre-season friendly back in July 2005.

Arsenal faced Austrian fourth tier outfit SC Weiz in the first game of their pre-season tour.

Henry made a blistering start to the game.

He set up Mathieu Flamini's opener inside two minutes before scoring a truly extraordinary goal moments later.

Philippe Senderos spotted Henry's run and he pinged an inch-perfect pass to his teammate.

Henry bought the ball down before producing an outrageous flick over an opponent's head.

Henry then produced an audacious volley with his left foot which caught out the goalkeeper and nestled into the net.

It was a truly special goal and was arguably the best of his incredible career. It certainly goes down as one of the best goals ever scored in pre-season.

Henry would go on to net another as Arsenal ran out 5-0 victors.

The 2500 fans inside the stadium will no doubt never forget Henry's sheer brilliance that day.

