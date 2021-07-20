Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch has given quite a response to Charlotte Flair taking a sly dig at her during her coronation on Monday Night RAW last night.

Flair defeated Rhea Ripley at the PPV event Money in the Bank on Sunday to clinch her 12th Women's Championship, and she took to the mic and the ring on RAW to celebrate her achievements.

However, she was met once again with fans chanting for a certain Becky Lynch.

During Charlotte's match on Sunday with Rhea, chants for Becky took over the early stages of the encounter, something that quite visibly annoyed The Queen, who let the WWE Universe know what she thought.

This time around, Charlotte responded to the chants by saying: "Becky is home breastfeeding while I’m dominating the division."

The Irishwoman responded by tweeting: "Breastfeeding at home and still the most over woman in the division."

To add to that, Lynch also changed her location on Twitter that read: "Forever in Charlotte's head."

Lynch has been out of action since May 2020 when she announced on RAW that she and her partner Seth Rollins were expecting their first child, who was born on December 4. The two got married last month.

Lynch is yet to return to WWE, but has been teasing a return for some time now. It's safe to say the fans are now desperate to see The Irish Lasskicker back in action, and the continuous teasing is certainly getting them prepared!

With Charlotte winning the title on Sunday, it looked as though she'd keep that gold until Becky was back, but after a surprise and successful cash-in by Nikki ASH on the same episode of RAW, who knows what WWE have in store for the division.

It will be interesting to see if the 35-year-old responds to Lynch's tweet.

Once the Irishwoman returns to WWE, there is a good chance we could see a fight between her and Flair and no doubt that will be a WrestleMania main event!

