Valorant: Riot Games issues verdict on Team Besties ruling in-game

Riot Games have now officially made a ruling regarding Team Besties and the violation of rules from the Valorant Champions Tour.

Team Besties were found to have violated Riot Games' official rules on 'ringing.' This involves someone playing under another person's account. The company noted that the eSports team did this to gain an unfair advantage in Valorant, and Riot also revealed that once they confronted Team Besties they did not 'cooperate' with the subsequent investigation.

It was first noticed during the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Game Changers North America Series 2 that Mia “Kei” Leong's ping during games had a significant difference. It was also noted that Leong's kill differential had a major change once his ping location had seemingly changed, going from -39 in the first five games to a 44 kill differential in the three subsequent matches following the ping change.

Team Besties Banned from Valorant

The 'smoking gun' for Riot Games came when tournament officials noticed that an unregistered account, "arentikawaii," was lurking in the pregame lobby for Team Besties. Riot Games wrote in an official blog post that they had noticed the irregularities and taken action.

"Tournament Officials informed Team Besties that arentikawaii may not play in Game Changers. Team Besties attempted to pass off arentikawaii as an alternate account for the registered account wetboosy. Tournament Officials forced Team Besties to play with the properly registered account. After Tournament Officials had left the Team Besties voice channel, voice communication recordings picked up the phrase “What is the password?” from a Team Besties player."

Team Besties denied the accusations originally before admitting to account-sharing during the tournament. Six members and managers from the team have been banned from the game until at least December 2022.

