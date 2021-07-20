F1 2021 Video Game: Codemasters disable crucial PS5 feature

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

F1 2021 has encountered a few issues since its recent release into the gaming community.

The virtual racing series released its 11th game under the Codemasters umbrella alongside American giants EA for the first time since 2003. Despite its huge promotion with several celebrities in an inaugural online race before this year's British Grand Prix, the same has encountered issues.

Many players have been complaining about bugs and glitches which has significantly affected the smooth running of gameplay, particularly on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S where extra features have been added to provide low latency.

In light of F1 2021's first patch that was announced recently, the developers have revealed they have had to make a "difficult decision" to combat this.

F1 2021 PS5 Ray Tracing

On closer inspection of the patch notes on the game's official website, it appears that Ray Tracing has temporarily been removed to fix issues relating to stability.

They said: "We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing. As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course."

It is becoming more of a frequent occurrence that games are being released with glitches and bugs that have not been ironed out in time, which is leaving many gamers feeling understandably frustrated.

That being said, the developers have confirmed that Ray Tracing will be returning to the game as soon as a resolution is found. But you can't help feeling frustrated if you purchased the Deluxe Edition of F1 2021 and encountered these issues on PS5.

Here's to hoping that this is the only occasion that this action is taken.

