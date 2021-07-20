Watford transfer news: Hornets eye swoop for Premier League prospect

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the 2021/22 Premier League campaign set to start in just under four weeks' time, Watford will be hoping to make an encouraging return to this division following their promotion from the Championship.

The Hornets' renaissance under the guidance of manager Xisco Munoz saw them coast to a second-place finish earlier this year.

Ahead of what is set to be the Spaniard's first full season in charge at Vicarage Road, Watford have opted to back their boss in the transfer market.

A proactive approach to the window has resulted in Munoz signing eight new players as he looks to put his own stamp on the club's squad.

Not content with these new additions, the 40-year-old could be about to enter the race for an individual who illustrated a great deal of promise in Ligue 1 last season.

According to French news outlet L'Equipe (as cited by Sport Witness), Watford are one of a host of clubs who are reportedly interested in signing Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea.

The defensive midfielder is also being closely monitored by Crystal Palace, Lorient, RC Lens, Montpellier and West Bromwich Albion.

A recent report from the Express & Star revealed that the Baggies had submitted an offer for Chalobah who is currently assessing his options before making a decision on his future.

It is understood that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is willing to sell the 22-year-old this summer due to the fact that the midfielder is not part of the club's long-term vision.

Chalobah helped Lorient avoid relegation to Ligue 2 during the previous campaign by making 29 appearances in France's top-flight division.

As well as lining up in his preferred defensive midfield role, Chalobah also featured at centre-back for Les Merlus on 13 occasions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is safe to say that Watford already have a plethora of players to choose from in central-midfield, it could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club if they are able to sign Chalobah for a reasonable fee this summer.

During the previous campaign, the former Ipswich Town loanee averaged the third-highest WhoScored match rating at Lorient (6.82) in Ligue 1 and also ranked in the top-five for interceptions made per game (2.4) and clearances made per game (1.9).

Although it may take Chalobah some time to adapt to life in the Premier League due to the fact that he has never featured in this division for Chelsea, there is no reason why he cannot go on to thrive at Watford as he is clearly a very versatilie player.

However, Munoz may need to make some assurances to the midfielder about game-time if he is to seal a deal as Chalobah will need to feature regularly in the coming years in order to have the best chance of furthering his development.

