Apex Legends Season 10: Fan Favourite Point Of Interest Will Be Changing Its Name

Apex Legends Season 10 is on its way and a fan favourite point of interest in Kings Canyon will be changing its name when the new season launches.

Season 9 is being thoroughly enjoyed, and there have been two events during this season which gaming fans have been treated to, the Genesis Collection Event and the Thrillseekers Event.

Season 10 is close, and players were treated to some huge news when they found out the new legend that will be in the game.

It seems like there will be a lot of new changes coming with the tenth season, and expectations are very high.

Chinatown Market Will Be Announcing A New Name

Kings Canyon has had a lot of changes since it first came out back in 2017, and Chinatown Market arriving to the game a few seasons ago was one of them.

However this will now change and the fan favourite point of interest will have a brand new name when season 10 finally arrives.

For now, we do not know what the name is, however, it has been revealed that we will find out on August 15th. Rumours are suggesting that it will be called ‘After Market’. The date of this place being changed coincides with the release of the season.

This is not the only thing that will change. The skins related to this Point of Interest will also be changed. Lifeline’s skin will be called Mic Check whilst Bloodhounds skin will be changed to Sundown Desperado.

It is a very exciting time to be an Apex player, and hopefully season 10 lives up to expectations. For now though, fans will carry on playing season 9 and hope they are given more news around season 10 sooner rather than later.

