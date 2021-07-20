EA Play Live: Four major games that won't be mentioned

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

EA Play Live will be taking place Thursday July 22, with the company updating customers on what is set to come over the next 12 months.

EA will be likely showing information and updates on the likes of APEX Legends, Battlefield 2042 and their new upcoming EA Originals IP, Lost in Random.

Fans where hoping for some other major titles to be revealed by the company, however it has been confirmed by some of the individual developers have confirmed that they will not be showcasing their upcoming games in just a couple of days.

Skate 4, Dragon Age 4, Mass Effect 4 and Star Wars will not be making appearances at the event, and this has left many fans bemused at exactly what EA has in store for the bespoke online event.

Read more: EA Play Live: Date, Start Time, How To Watch and More

Skate 4 development studio Full Circle shared a statement from the official Skate Twitter account confirming that they won't be at the event:

‘We know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we’re not ready for prime time just yet and we won’t be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday’ Full Circle confirmed.

"It’s still early and we are committed to doing this thing right which means it’s gonna take some time."

No Mass Effect, Star Wars or Dragon Age at EA Play Live

Bioware, the team behind the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series tweeted the following regarding their no-show at the event in a couple of days:

"We’re hard at work creating the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games and have some exciting stuff coming to Star Wars: The Old Republic this year. While we won’t be showing anything at EA Play Live, be sure to check out our SWTOR Livestream at 12PM PT today for info on what’s to come!"

One of the big announcements that fans are expecting however comes in the form of a new Dead Space game.

Here's the international start times for the event on Thursday July 22nd:

EA Play International Start Times

10 AM PT

1 PT ET

6 PM BST

3 AM AEST (Friday, July 23)

News Now - Sport News