Last night was an incredibly busy night for WWE coming off the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday night, with Monday Night Raw seeing the return of former NXT Champion Keith Lee.

Bobby Lashley issued an open challenge on Monday Night Raw last night after defeating Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, only for Keith Lee to make his return and answer the WWE Champion's call.

Lee may not have picked up the win, but fans were elated to see the former NXT Champion back on Monday Night Raw after five months off WWE television.

For those that don't know, Keith Lee was taken off TV ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in February 2021. There was no official word on why Lee wasn't on TV for the last few months, but reports have suggested that he was dealing with a "medical issue".

Thankfully, it looks like those issues have now been sorted, as Keith Lee made his return to the TV on last night's show, which would have been extra special considering Raw was held in Texas, which just so happens to be Lee's home state.

Keith Lee wasn't the only star to return in a segment with Bobby Lashley last night, as WWE Hall of Famer BillGoldberg returned to the company to seemingly challenge the WWE Champion to a match. Reports suggest that the bout, as expected, will be taking place at SummerSlam next month.

As of right now, the plans that WWE has for Keith Lee in the immediate future aren't particularly clear, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

You can watch every single episode of WWE Raw, where the fallout from Keith Lee's big return will take place, live here in the UK on BT Sport.

